Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cerner by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $75.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.52. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

