CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Head-To-Head Comparison

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Shift4 Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -162.73% N/A -242.32% Shift4 Payments -4.63% -6.30% -2.18%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CFN Enterprises and Shift4 Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Shift4 Payments 0 1 7 0 2.88

Shift4 Payments has a consensus target price of $93.13, indicating a potential upside of 59.60%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Shift4 Payments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $510,000.00 21.39 -$1.42 million N/A N/A Shift4 Payments $766.90 million 6.31 -$18.40 million ($2.36) -24.72

CFN Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shift4 Payments.

Risk & Volatility

CFN Enterprises has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats CFN Enterprises on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves in providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MO.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

