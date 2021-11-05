Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS.

NYSE:CRL traded down $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $224.06 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $426.24 and a 200-day moving average of $387.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.21.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,439 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $88,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

