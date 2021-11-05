Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 64,053 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $39,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HNI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in HNI by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in HNI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in HNI during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in HNI during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. HNI had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

