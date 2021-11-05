Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $42,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $12,035,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 34.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 26,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $349.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $360.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Johnson Rice raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.43.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,074 shares of company stock valued at $15,410,058. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

