Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $40.41 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Science Applications International worth $40,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAIC opened at $90.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.89. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average is $87.84.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIC. William Blair lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

