Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 21,947 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Summit Materials worth $39,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,948,000 after buying an additional 387,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,288 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,376 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,868,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,520,000 after purchasing an additional 110,032 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,733,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,660,000 after purchasing an additional 382,980 shares during the period.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

