Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,663 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $41,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFR. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $80,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $120,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.10.

NYSE:CFR opened at $133.09 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.90 and a 12 month high of $139.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.43%.

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,375 shares of company stock valued at $11,609,472 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

