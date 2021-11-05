Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,738 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $39,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $218,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 6.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at $9,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,694 shares of company stock worth $4,204,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MD opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.