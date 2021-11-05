Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CSH.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.19.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Shares of CSH.UN stock opened at C$12.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -638.42. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$10.03 and a 12 month high of C$13.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,221.05%.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Virginia Ann Davis acquired 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,354.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.