ChatCoin Price Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $44,052.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,326.32 or 1.00246154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00060738 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00043454 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.18 or 0.00701551 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

