Chatham Asset Management, Llc Buys 15,000 Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,680.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $318,450.00.

Shares of RRD stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 28,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,472. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $671.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.62. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

