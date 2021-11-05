Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $49.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Chegg traded as low as $31.97 and last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 76950529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.76.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,848 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,863,000 after purchasing an additional 670,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,985,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,596,000 after purchasing an additional 506,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

