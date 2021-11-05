Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC lowered Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Chegg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.39.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average is $77.56. Chegg has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 18.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Chegg’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,901 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chegg by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,848 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Chegg by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,863,000 after acquiring an additional 670,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,985,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.