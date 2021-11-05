Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Increased to $141.60 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $126.00 to $141.60 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LNG. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.05.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.72. 9,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,914. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $113.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,294 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,265 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,503,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,171,000 after purchasing an additional 887,145 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,291,000 after purchasing an additional 790,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

