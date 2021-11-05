Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities has raised its dividend payment by 34.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Chesapeake Utilities has a payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

CPK opened at $132.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.46. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $98.44 and a twelve month high of $135.18.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPK. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

