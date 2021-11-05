China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Update

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 30,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of HGSH opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. China HGS Real Estate has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.82 million for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGSH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China HGS Real Estate during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in China HGS Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in China HGS Real Estate by 157.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in China HGS Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

