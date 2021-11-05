China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Update

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 30,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of HGSH opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. China HGS Real Estate has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.40.
China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.82 million for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 5.95%.
China HGS Real Estate Company Profile
China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.
