China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Short Interest Down 15.9% in October

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 224,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.81. China Petroleum & Chemical has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $58.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $2.4742 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 49.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 391.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 56,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

