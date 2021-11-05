Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) PT Raised to C$15.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PPRQF. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$11.55 price objective (down previously from C$15.00) on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.01.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:PPRQF remained flat at $$12.16 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $12.26.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.