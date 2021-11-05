CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
CHSCO stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. CHS has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55.
About CHS
Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.