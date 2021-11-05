Chubb (CB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chubb (NYSE: CB):

11/1/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $198.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $192.00 to $227.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Chubb is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2021 – Chubb had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

9/28/2021 – Chubb was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Chubb have outperformed its industry in the past year. The company benefits from a suite of compelling products as well as services. Its inorganic growth story helps it to achieve a higher long-term return on equity. It boasts a strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities. Chubb is focusing to capitalize on the potential of middle-market businesses. Several distribution agreements have expanded its network, boosting market presence. Chubb made investments in various strategic initiatives that paved the way for long-term growth. Strong capital position helps it boost shareholder value through share repurchases and dividends. Strong net investment income should continue to aid top-line growth. However, exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Elevated expenses weigh on operating income.”

CB stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.73. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $133.01 and a 12 month high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,113 shares of company stock worth $17,012,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

