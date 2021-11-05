Chubb (CB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chubb (NYSE: CB):
- 11/1/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $198.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $192.00 to $227.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – Chubb is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/10/2021 – Chubb had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.
- 9/28/2021 – Chubb was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Chubb have outperformed its industry in the past year. The company benefits from a suite of compelling products as well as services. Its inorganic growth story helps it to achieve a higher long-term return on equity. It boasts a strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities. Chubb is focusing to capitalize on the potential of middle-market businesses. Several distribution agreements have expanded its network, boosting market presence. Chubb made investments in various strategic initiatives that paved the way for long-term growth. Strong capital position helps it boost shareholder value through share repurchases and dividends. Strong net investment income should continue to aid top-line growth. However, exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Elevated expenses weigh on operating income.”
CB stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.73. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $133.01 and a 12 month high of $197.92.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,113 shares of company stock worth $17,012,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
