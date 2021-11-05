Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $198.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CB. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.18.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE:CB opened at $190.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.52 and a 200-day moving average of $173.73. Chubb has a 52 week low of $133.01 and a 52 week high of $197.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,113 shares of company stock worth $17,012,070 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 849.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $38,324,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 10.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.