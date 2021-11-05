Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.610-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $91.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average is $85.26.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

