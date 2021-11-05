CIBC Cuts WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$10.50

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price objective on WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.61.

TSE WELL opened at C$6.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.98. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$6.40 and a one year high of C$9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.47.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

