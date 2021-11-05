CIBC Raises Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.41.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

CHP.UN remained flat at $C$15.17 during midday trading on Friday. 248,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,239. The company has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 350.23. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$12.51 and a 1 year high of C$15.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.60.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.