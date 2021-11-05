CIBC Raises True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target to C$7.75

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its price target upped by analysts at CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TUERF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TUERF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.