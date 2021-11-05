Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

CIEN opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena has a 12 month low of $40.14 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $111,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $167,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,669 shares of company stock worth $2,376,989 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ciena by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,723,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,283,000 after purchasing an additional 951,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ciena by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after purchasing an additional 804,544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,419,000 after purchasing an additional 719,196 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after purchasing an additional 545,597 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

