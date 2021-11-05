Cigna (NYSE:CI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna updated its FY 2021 guidance to $20.350-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance to $20.35 EPS.

Shares of CI stock opened at $213.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.50 and a 200-day moving average of $228.44. Cigna has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $272.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

