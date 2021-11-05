Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $124.18 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $72.01 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.50.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

