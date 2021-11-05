Cindicator Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.15 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. Cindicator has a market cap of $34.15 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00053844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00247959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096674 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Cindicator

CND is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

