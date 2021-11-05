Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52. Cintas reported earnings per share of $2.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $10.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.63 to $12.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $442.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $406.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.39. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $443.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,415,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,418,000 after buying an additional 29,668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,132,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

