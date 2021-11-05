Citadel Advisors LLC Has $44.86 Million Holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,960,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,757 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $44,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,906,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOLT opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $469.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). On average, analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BOLT shares. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

