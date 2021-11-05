Citigroup Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $505.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $495.00 to $505.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $493.08.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $511.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,006. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $520.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $463.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.23. The stock has a market cap of $226.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.52%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 30,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,613,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,257.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

