City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. City Office REIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.320 EPS.

NYSE CIO traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $17.75. 631,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,499. The company has a market cap of $773.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in City Office REIT stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIO shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

