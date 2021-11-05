Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Civeo alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Civeo has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $25.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $325.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 3.70.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Civeo will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $121,820.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,294. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 42.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Civeo in the second quarter worth $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civeo (CVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.