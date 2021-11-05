Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CLH traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $106.92. 3,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,425. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $1,801,329.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,537. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clean Harbors stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Clean Harbors worth $18,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.44.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

