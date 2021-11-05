Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE CLH traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $106.92. 3,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,425. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.69.
In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $1,801,329.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,537. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.44.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
