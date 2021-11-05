Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWEN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 3,497.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,676,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,916 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 114.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 88,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 64.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.25. 830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,104. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.33%.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $70,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

