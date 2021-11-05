CLS (LON:CLI) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

CLS (LON:CLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get CLS alerts:

Shares of CLS stock opened at GBX 222 ($2.90) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £904.42 million and a P/E ratio of 13.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 230.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 241.35. CLS has a 12 month low of GBX 192.80 ($2.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 269.21 ($3.52).

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 20,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £46,600 ($60,883.20).

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.