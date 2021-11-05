Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) PT Raised to $31.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 258.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.95.

Shares of COGT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. 8,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,355. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $344.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.88.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,352 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,483,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 871,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 2,409.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 486,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 326,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 467.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 281,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

