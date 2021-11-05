Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) PT Raised to $31.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 258.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.95.
Shares of COGT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. 8,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,355. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $344.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,352 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,483,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 871,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 2,409.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 486,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 326,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 467.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 281,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.
About Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
