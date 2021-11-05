Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Cognex updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

CGNX traded down $11.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.33. 97,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,916. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $69.06 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cognex stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Cognex worth $45,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

