Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 70.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Colliers International Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded up $3.15 on Friday, reaching $146.55. The company had a trading volume of 66,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,489. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.56. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $150.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.