Colliers Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) – Analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.00). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lantern Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Lantern Pharma from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Lantern Pharma stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.45. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.