Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 269,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 71.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,015,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,822,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65,618 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $70.60.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.93. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.69 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.20.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

