Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) versus Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Live Oak Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Community Trust Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Live Oak Bancshares 0 0 5 0 3.00

Community Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.34%. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus target price of $86.20, indicating a potential downside of 11.86%. Given Community Trust Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Community Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Live Oak Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 35.56% 12.67% 1.59% Live Oak Bancshares 34.01% 27.53% 2.04%

Risk & Volatility

Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $231.00 million 3.45 $59.50 million $3.35 13.35 Live Oak Bancshares $374.41 million 11.31 $59.54 million $1.45 67.45

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Trust Bancorp. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Community Trust Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc. It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services. The company was founded on August 12, 1980 and is headquartered in Pikeville, KY.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide. The Fintech segment focuses in making strategic investments into emerging financial technology companies. The company was founded by James S. Mahan III on December 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, NC.

