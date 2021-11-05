Comparing Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) and Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Esquire Financial and Hang Seng Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esquire Financial $53.28 million 4.91 $12.62 million $1.65 20.24 Hang Seng Bank $7.71 billion 4.71 $2.15 billion $1.08 17.57

Hang Seng Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial. Hang Seng Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esquire Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Esquire Financial and Hang Seng Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esquire Financial 23.84% 13.50% 1.76% Hang Seng Bank N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.9% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hang Seng Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Seng Bank has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Esquire Financial and Hang Seng Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esquire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Hang Seng Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Esquire Financial beats Hang Seng Bank on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, time deposits, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment, and corporate wealth management services, as well as general banking, interest rate, foreign exchange, money market, structured, and derivative products, etc. In addition, the company offers retirement benefit, life assurance, fund management, and stock broking services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates approximately 290 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, operates a network of outlets in approximately 20 cities in Mainland China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

