Comparing IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) & Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC)

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for IM Cannabis and Glucose Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

IM Cannabis presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 282.10%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Glucose Health.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and Glucose Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99% Glucose Health N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IM Cannabis and Glucose Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million 12.97 -$21.42 million ($0.55) -4.16 Glucose Health $290,000.00 110.79 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

Glucose Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IM Cannabis.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc. manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

