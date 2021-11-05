Comparing People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) & Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares People’s United Financial and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial 31.40% 8.50% 0.99% Carver Bancorp -21.63% -21.20% -0.86%

People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for People’s United Financial and Carver Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s United Financial 0 6 0 0 2.00 Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

People’s United Financial currently has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.84%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Carver Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares People’s United Financial and Carver Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 3.32 $219.60 million $1.27 14.09 Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 2.03 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Carver Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations. The Retail Banking segment comprises consumer lending and non-institutional trust services. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, CT.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

