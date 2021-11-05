Comparing UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) & AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

This table compares UFP Technologies and AtriCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 8.54% 8.95% 7.73% AtriCure -23.31% -10.18% -5.79%

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AtriCure has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of UFP Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of AtriCure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UFP Technologies and AtriCure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $179.37 million 2.73 $13.37 million $1.77 36.70 AtriCure $206.53 million 18.97 -$48.15 million ($1.01) -84.55

UFP Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AtriCure. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UFP Technologies and AtriCure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 AtriCure 0 1 7 0 2.88

AtriCure has a consensus price target of $90.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.97%. Given AtriCure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AtriCure is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats AtriCure on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc. engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging. The firm also providing highly engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. �Its products include military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, athletic padding, environmentally friendly protective packaging, air filtration, abrasive nail files, and protective cases and inserts. �The company was founded by Richard L. Bailly, Robert W. Drew, Sr. and William H. Shaw in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, MA.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia, and Other International. The company was founded by Michael D. Hooven on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.