CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COP. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €82.50 ($97.06).

ETR:COP opened at €74.65 ($87.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a twelve month high of €85.40 ($100.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

