Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Holdings Cut by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 404,935 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNCE opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.38. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.22% and a negative net margin of 174.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $26,522.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

